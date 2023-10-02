NFL Scrubs Taylor Swift References from Social Media After Controversy

The NFL has faced backlash and subsequently removed references to Taylor Swift from their social media accounts following the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent victory over the New York Jets. Swift, who was rumored to be dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce, had attended the game to support the team.

The NFL’s Instagram account had posted a message stating, “The Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties,” while the league’s Twitter header featured a photo of Swift cheering at the stadium. However, these posts were met with criticism, with some arguing that it fueled conspiracy theories. Jets beat writer Brian Costello called it “not a good look” on Twitter, and CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson questioned the decision.

Barstool Sports’ Big Cat expressed their confusion and disapproval on social media, leading to the NFL removing all mentions of Taylor Swift from their profiles. However, they still kept her photo on their Twitter header.

During the game, Swift was seen in a suite with other celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman. She even shared a hug with Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother. The NBC broadcast featured Swift on screen around 17 times and aired commercials for her movie of her Eras Tour.

The nature of Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce remains unclear, although rumors have been circulating for the past couple of weeks. The NFL’s decision to remove the references to Swift aimed to mitigate controversy and speculation surrounding her connection to the Chiefs.