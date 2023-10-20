Genius Sports enhances NFL+ with data-driven overlays

Genius Sports, a leader in sports data and technology, has announced an expanded partnership with the National Football League (NFL) to provide data-driven on-screen graphic overlays for NFL+ subscribers.

NFL+ is the league’s video streaming subscription service that offers exclusive content, including live game broadcasts and a vast library of archive footage. With this new agreement, Genius Sports will enhance the viewer experience displaying real-time data on the screen during game broadcasts.

The data-driven overlays will provide fans with a wealth of information, such as player statistics, team insights, and live game updates. By integrating this information directly into the video stream, viewers will have a more immersive and engaging experience, enhancing their understanding and enjoyment of the games.

This partnership builds upon Genius Sports’ existing relationship with the NFL, where it already serves as the official provider of real-time game statistics for the league. By expanding their services to include data-driven on-screen graphics, Genius Sports demonstrates their commitment to delivering innovative and informative content to NFL fans.

The integration of data-driven overlays aligns with the growing trend of sports broadcasters incorporating advanced analytics and visualizations into their presentations. This collaboration between Genius Sports and the NFL sets a new standard for how data can enhance the viewing experience, shaping the future of sports broadcasting.

With the expansion of their partnership, Genius Sports continues to solidify its position as a leading provider of sports data technology solutions. Their expertise in delivering accurate and timely data allows sports leagues and media platforms to deliver a more interactive and engaging experience to fans around the world.

