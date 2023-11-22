The NFL Stands Firm with X Amidst Advertising Concerns

The National Football League (NFL) remains committed to its partnership with X, previously known as Twitter, despite the platform facing backlash from advertisers due to concerns about hate speech and antisemitism. The NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer, Brian Rolapp, stated that the decision to continue working with X is based on the presence of NFL fans on the platform.

The NFL has been collaborating with X since 2013, leveraging its features to offer exclusive content to fans. Nevertheless, the social media site, now under Elon Musk’s ownership, has been embroiled in several controversies, primarily regarding its approach to moderating harmful content. The recent endorsement of an antisemitic tweet Musk has further fueled the ongoing tensions.

Companies like Disney and Apple have halted their advertising on X in response to these concerns. Left-leaning media watchdog organization MediaMatters.org also reported instances of major brands’ ads appearing alongside antisemitic content on the platform. X responded filing a lawsuit against MediaMatters.org, coinciding with an investigation the Texas Attorney General into possible fraudulent activity the watchdog site.

Moreover, over two dozen House Democrats have accused X of profiting from violent Hamas-related content and have demanded CEO Linda Yaccarino clarify the company’s plans to address harmful content on the platform. These developments add to the growing challenges faced X in maintaining advertiser trust and providing a safe environment for users.

While the NFL did not elaborate on its stance beyond reaffirming its collaboration with X, it is evident that the league values the engagement of its fans on the platform. As X grapples with content moderation complexities and strives to regain advertisers’ confidence, questions surrounding the platform’s future and commitment to tackling harmful content remain at the forefront.

