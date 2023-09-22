Neymar’s Girlfriend Responds to Cheating Speculations

Neymar’s girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, has addressed the rumors surrounding a video of Neymar partying with two unidentified women. Biancardi took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on the matter. While she expressed her disappointment, she emphasized that her focus and concerns are directed towards their impending parenthood.

In her post, Biancardi acknowledged the incident and wrote, “I’m aware of what happened & once again I am disappointed but in the final stage of my pregnancy, my focus & worries are directed to my daughter & that is all I will think about in the moment.” She also expressed her gratitude for the messages of love and support she has received.

Biancardi, who is currently pregnant with Neymar’s child, has previously been reported to have an agreement with the footballer that allows him to be with other women as long as he remains discreet. According to the agreement, Neymar is forbidden from engaging with call girls and must always use protection with any other partners.

Bruna Biancardi is a well-known model and fashion enthusiast who has worked with designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Balmain. The couple went public with their relationship in 2022 but briefly separated before reconciling. They announced their pregnancy in April 2023 through a joint Instagram post, where they expressed their excitement and anticipation for their child’s arrival.

In the meantime, Neymar is currently playing for the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Hilal. His team recently drew with Uzbekistan’s Navbahor in the Asian Champions League. Neymar’s relationship with Biancardi continues to make headlines, but the couple remains committed to each other and eagerly await the arrival of their child.

Sources:

– EM OFF (source URL)

– Instagram (source URL)