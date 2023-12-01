Social Media Trends Shaping Business in 2024

The world is becoming increasingly interconnected, with mobile devices playing a central role in our daily lives. From scrolling and messaging to shopping and sharing, these activities not only shape our behavior but also significantly impact businesses. In order to build a strong customer base, businesses are turning to social media platforms to respond to and generate demand. Being aware of social media trends has become essential for business growth.

Let’s explore some of the most promising social media trends that businesses should leverage in 2024. Two significant demographic trends, especially prevalent in Asia Pacific, are expected to influence platform engagement:

1. The Rise of Gen Z: Gen Z, the generation born between 1996 and 2012, is coming of age, entering the workforce, and making an impact in the business world. With over 500 million Gen Zers in Asia Pacific, this cohort is becoming a powerful force in shaping digital-centric lifestyles. They are actively engaging in online communities, with 82% of surveyed individuals considering themselves part of such communities.

2. The Solo Economy: The emergence of smaller and single households is a growing trend across the Asia Pacific region. Countries like Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines are expected to experience a 20% increase in single households 2030. This shift has various implications across sectors, from increased pet ownership to the demand for single-serve accommodation and products. It also leads to more time spent online, seeking virtual communities and following content creators.

Additional trends to watch out for in 2024 include the continued growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on marketing and creative industries. Generative AI is poised to take over several tasks, such as SEO, content optimization, customer data analysis, and hyper-personalization. AI-powered chatbots and voice agents will also enhance customer support and self-service experiences for businesses.

Short-form videos are gaining popularity, particularly in Asia Pacific, where over half of digital video viewers worldwide reside. Their appeal lies in their authenticity, individuality, and entertainment value. Gen Z, in particular, gravitates towards short-form videos, and with the advancement of Generative AI and faster internet speeds, their consumption and creation will only increase.

In conclusion, the year 2024 marks a significant shift in marketing practices. The traditional marketing funnel, with its linear phases of awareness, consideration, and purchase, is giving way to a more responsive and holistic approach. Marketers must adapt to this new reality to thrive in the digital era.

Source: [Meta, Asia Pacific](https://meta.com)

