Rising Home Insurance Costs and Limited Options for Floridians

Floridians are facing increasing frustration as they struggle to find affordable home insurance policies. Nationwide Insurance has recently announced that it will not be renewing some Florida policies, leaving homeowners scrambling to find new coverage. This adds to the ongoing insurance crisis in the state, which has been a significant issue for the past 18 months.

The decision Nationwide to discontinue certain homeowner insurance policies in Florida is reflective of the challenges faced insurance companies in the state. The combination of weather-related losses and the litigious environment in Florida has made it unprofitable for many insurers to continue offering coverage. In fact, Florida accounts for a staggering 79% of insurance lawsuits filed across the entire country.

This news has left homeowners like Larry Sosa in a difficult position. After his existing insurance company dropped their policy, Sosa and his family faced numerous hurdles to find new coverage. Eventually, they managed to secure insurance, but at a higher cost and with limited coverage compared to their previous policy. The rising costs and the shortage of insurance options are making it increasingly challenging for homeowners in Florida to protect their most valuable assets.

Fortunately, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon. The Florida Insurance Regulator has approved six new companies to begin writing property insurance policies in the state starting in 2024. These companies include Tailrow Insurance Company, Mainsail Insurance Company, Orion 180 Insurance Company, Orion 180 Select Insurance Company, Orange Insurance Exchange, and Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange. This influx of new insurance providers may help alleviate the burden on homeowners and provide them with more options for coverage.

In the meantime, homeowners who have been notified that their insurance policy will not be renewed should start looking for replacement coverage immediately. Karyn Roeling, president/CEO of Seibert Insurance Agency, advises homeowners to have a 4-point inspection completed to obtain a better quote and to be prepared for potentially substantial rate increases. While the road ahead may still be challenging, the increased competition in the insurance market and the involvement of new players offer hope for a brighter future for Floridians seeking affordable and comprehensive home insurance.