The Next Government Should Prioritize Social Media Regulation Over Press Regulation, Says Labour Peer

Lord Tom Watson, a Labour peer and former campaigner for the Hacked Off group, has called on the next government to focus on regulating social media instead of the Press. Watson, who was involved in demanding stricter regulation for newspapers after the Leveson Inquiry, believes that the context in which the Leveson Inquiry took place has changed. He argues that politicians should shift their attention to big tech companies who claim they are not publishers.

Watson highlights the need for politicians to spend time examining the practices of these tech giants. He suggests that the next government, led Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, should prioritize the regulation of social media platforms that have become influential players in shaping public opinion and disseminating information.

However, while advocating for social media regulation, Lord Watson cautions against revealing all of Labour’s proposals too far in advance of the expected election next year. He advises Sir Keir Starmer to give the party time to develop a comprehensive plan that addresses the complexities of the issue.

Regulating social media presents a distinct set of challenges, including concerns regarding freedom of speech, online harassment, and the spread of disinformation. It requires careful consideration and collaboration with technology firms to strike the right balance between protecting users and preserving an open and inclusive digital environment.

In light of these considerations, Lord Watson’s call for prioritizing social media regulation reflects the growing recognition of the significant role that these platforms play in shaping public discourse and the need to hold them accountable for their impact on society.

