New Spectrum and Charter Communications Xumo Stream Box Offers Enhanced TV Services

Spectrum and Charter Communications have teamed up to introduce a new feature in their TV service lineup called the Xumo Stream Box. Similar to devices like Roku and SmartTVs, the Xumo Stream Box allows users to access their favorite streaming services through the integration of various apps. Additionally, it comes with a voice-enabled remote for convenient input.

One of the main driving factors behind the development of the Xumo Stream Box is the decline in cable television viewership. Traditional cable options have been losing their appeal for quite some time now, especially in comparison to the popularity of streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu. In fact, recent data shows that linear TV (both broadcast and cable) had record-low shares of viewership in July, accounting for only 49.6% combined. This marks the first time that these segments have fallen below the 50% mark. On the other hand, the use of streaming services has increased more than 25% compared to last year.

To counter this trend, major players in the streaming industry like Disney+ and Hulu have been increasing their prices after initially offering low monthly fees to attract users. Disney+ recently implemented its second price increase this year, doubling the original monthly cost of $7. In response, cable companies are actively seeking ways to regain some of the market share incorporating streaming services into their offerings.

This is where Xumo comes into play. Xumo, pronounced as “ZOOM-OH,” is providing appealing features to cable users. New Spectrum subscribers can enjoy a complimentary year of Xumo services as part of their package.

Overall, the introduction of the Xumo Stream Box is a strategic move Spectrum and Charter Communications to stay relevant in the ever-changing landscape of TV services. By integrating streaming capabilities with their existing offerings, they aim to provide a comprehensive and convenient viewing experience for their customers.

Sources:

– CNN: [URL]

– Spectrum and Charter Communications [URL]