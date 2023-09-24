Greater Scrutiny for BBC Chair Candidates to Avoid Conflict of Interest

The BBC is implementing stricter scrutiny measures for candidates applying for the top job in order to prevent a repeat of the conflict of interest issue that led to the resignation of former chair Richard Sharp. Sharp resigned after failing to disclose his connection to a secret £800,000 loan for ex-prime minister Boris Johnson. In an effort to make the process more transparent, headhunter Saxton Bampfylde has been appointed to handle the selection process.

Candidates will be asked to provide details of their interests that may be relevant to the work of the BBC, as well as any that could potentially lead to a conflict of interest. They will also be required to reflect on their public statements, including those made through social media, and undergo searches of previous public statements, social media posts, and blogs.

The guidance places the responsibility on candidates to fully disclose any potential conflicts of interest. This approach is in response to Sharp’s resignation statement, where he admitted to making an inadvertent error regarding a potential perceived conflict of interest.

The previous appointment process for Sharp was criticized for leaks suggesting he was the preferred candidate of ministers, which may have discouraged others from applying. As a result, a search firm has been enlisted to approach potential candidates, including leading figures such as Snap chair Michael Lynton, BBC acting chair Dame Elan Closs Stephens, former Tory MP Lord Vaizey, FA Women’s Super League chair Dawn Airey, and Arts Council chair Sir Nicholas Serota.

A longlist of candidates will be reviewed on October 5th, with interviews expected to conclude on November 10th. The next BBC chair will face various challenges during their four-year term, including internal investigations into incidents such as Freddie Flintoff’s Top Gear crash, disciplinary actions against presenter Huw Edwards, and a review of social media guidelines prompted Gary Lineker’s tweets.

Sources:

– The Observer

– The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport