Nexal Gaming Company Launches Esports NG Platform to Transform African Gaming

Nigeria-based Nexal Gaming Company (NGC) has recently announced the introduction of its cutting-edge esports platform, Esports NG. This move is set to revolutionize the African esports ecosystem, according to NGC. Established in 2019 as the Nigerian Gaming Community (NGC), Nexal Gaming has rapidly grown into a pan-African gaming powerhouse, gathering over a hundred thousand members across the continent.

The popularity of video games in Africa, much like the rest of the world, shows no signs of slowing down. Recognizing this growing market, Nexal Gaming decided to venture into the gaming and esports scene to build sustainable esports ecosystems for African gamers to thrive and excel.

Originally known as the Nigerian Gaming Community, Nexal Gaming recently rebranded itself into the Nexal Gaming Company to expand its reach beyond Nigeria. The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Bakare Paul, explained that the development of the Esports NG platform was driven the lack of a platform that publicly showcases the gaming activities of Nigerian and African gamers. With sponsorships and advertising accounting for a significant portion of esports monetization, this has become a pressing issue for the community.

Nexal Gaming has already achieved notable successes in its journey. In a recent competition, the company’s innovative approach to gaming technology and community building won the ICAN and Bank of Industry Hackathon, solidifying its leading position in the African esports landscape.

Esports holds immense potential in Africa, with the market projected to be worth $1.8 billion 2025. While the industry is already well-established in Asia, Europe, and North America, it is gradually gaining popularity in Africa, with regular local and regional competitions taking place. Various categories of games, including first-person shooters and real-time strategy, contribute to the growth of esports in the continent.

The launch of the Esports NG platform signifies a momentous event for African esports, as Nexal Gaming transitions from a local gaming community to a continental powerhouse. The company plans to make the platform available to the public in the first quarter of 2024 on the Playstore and App stores. With a strong focus on the social aspects of gaming, Nexal Gaming aims to redefine how gamers in the region connect, compete, and collaborate.