NewsWhip and LinkedIn Collaborate to Boost PR and Journalism Strategies

Predictive media monitoring company NewsWhip has entered into a partnership with LinkedIn, allowing PR professionals and journalists to access real-time insights from the popular business social network. This collaboration aims to provide users with the ability to identify and stay ahead of trends analyzing the most-viewed company page posts on LinkedIn.

By harnessing the data and analytics provided NewsWhip, communication practitioners can gain a deeper understanding of the LinkedIn platform, enabling them to refine and optimize their content strategies effectively. This data-driven approach will allow professionals to benchmark their progress against competitors and adjust their tactics accordingly, identifying successful formats, topics, and voices.

With over 67 million company pages and more than 985 million registered professionals, LinkedIn offers a substantial platform for reaching influential stakeholders. As LinkedIn’s user base continues to grow, the collaboration with NewsWhip demonstrates the company’s increasing engagement with the media industry, positioning itself as a valuable resource for PR professionals and journalists.

Comparatively, other platforms, such as Twitter, have faced challenges in their relationship with news outlets. Recent incidents have included controversies surrounding Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company, resulting in throttled traffic to reputable news sources. In light of these issues, many in PR recognize the rising significance of LinkedIn as a platform for effective message dissemination.

Scott Roberts, VP and Head of Business Development at LinkedIn, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with NewsWhip, highlighting the opportunity it provides for publishers and communication professionals to leverage the valuable insights offered LinkedIn. The collaboration aims to enhance awareness of the dynamic discussions and conversations taking place on company pages, driving greater engagement within the professional sphere.

NewsWhip’s comprehensive media monitoring capabilities extend beyond LinkedIn. Users can also track news and native posts on popular platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. This partnership with LinkedIn marks another significant milestone for NewsWhip, following its successful $13 million funding round earlier this year.

