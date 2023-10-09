California passes law holding social media platforms liable for child sexual abuse content

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 1394 into law, making social media platforms like Facebook-owned Instagram and TikTok liable for their failure to combat the spread of child sexual abuse materials. Effective from January 2025, this law prohibits these platforms from knowingly facilitating, aiding, or abetting commercial sexual exploitation.

Under the new legislation, social media platforms could be subjected to damages between $1 million and $4 million for each instance of exploitation that they facilitated or aided. However, they can avoid legal action conducting biannual audits to identify and rectify potentially harmful designs, algorithms, and features.

Additionally, AB 1394 requires social media platforms to provide California users with a mechanism to report instances of child sexual abuse material involving themselves and to respond to these reports within 36 hours. Failure to comply with these requirements, such as permanently blocking access to the material, may result in liability for damages.

Advocacy groups NetChoice and TechNet have opposed this legislation, arguing that it could have a “chilling effect” on free speech and may lead to the removal of lawful content or the disabling of features that are popular among teenagers. While these groups have not confirmed whether they plan to file lawsuits against AB 1394, they have indicated to lawmakers that legal challenges may be forthcoming.

It is worth noting that California is already facing lawsuits related to laws targeting online platforms. For example, X (formerly known as Twitter) filed a lawsuit against the state over a law requiring social media companies to disclose their content moderation policies and provide a report to the California attorney general. Furthermore, a federal judge temporarily blocked an online child safety bill following a lawsuit NetChoice, which represents companies such as Facebook, Google, and TikTok.

Overall, this new law in California seeks to hold social media platforms accountable for combating child sexual abuse materials and fostering a safer online environment. It aims to protect victims and prevent the spread of harmful content, while also balancing concerns related to free speech and potential legal challenges.

