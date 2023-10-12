California Governor Signs New Law Requiring Enhanced Odor Monitoring at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant

Governor Gavin Newsom has approved AB 1216, a new law that will enforce stricter systems to detect, report, and mitigate odors caused hydrogen sulfide at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Los Angeles, as well as similar wastewater treatment plants. This legislation, introduced Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, will take effect on January 1, 2027.

The Hyperion facility faced a major sewage spill in July 2021, resulting in the release of millions of gallons of sewage into the ocean. Since then, residents of El Segundo have reported experiencing health issues such as headaches and nausea due to the hydrogen sulfide odors.

AB 1216 expands on a previous bill, AB 1647, which required oil refineries to install air quality monitors. The new law mandates wastewater treatment plants to conduct regular monitoring for nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at the source. It also requires the implementation of a more comprehensive fence-line monitoring system to track emissions of pollutants such as hydrogen sulfide.

Under the new legislation, the data collected from monitoring must be made available to the public in real time and kept on record for at least three years. The information must also be submitted to the South Coast Air Quality Management District for further analysis and testing.

While the Hyperion facility already performs fence-line and community monitoring, the new law aims to improve transparency and accountability. El Segundo residents have expressed concerns that the reported hydrogen sulfide measurement data does not align with their experiences.

Mayor Drew Boyles of El Segundo welcomed the new law, stating that now the community will finally be able to determine if the emissions from the Hyperion plant are safe to breathe. City Manager Darrell George expressed optimism about the progress made between El Segundo and Hyperion, with increased communication and outreach efforts.

As the law’s implementation approaches, El Segundo is closely monitoring Hyperion’s activities to ensure compliance with existing orders of abatement from the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Efforts are underway to replace tank covers, which have been identified as a main source of the odors, and scrubber refurbishment is expected to address ongoing odor concerns.

Source: The Daily Breeze