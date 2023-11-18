New Social Media Strategies Revolutionize Political Advertising in 2023 Election

In the rapidly evolving landscape of political advertising, the National Party in New Zealand embraced modern social media strategies during their 2023 campaign to connect with younger audiences. While traditional platforms like billboards were still in use, the party recognized the growing influence of digital platforms and capitalized on TikTok, a popular app that has quickly gained traction among the younger demographic.

Duncan Greive, the founder and managing editor of The Spinoff, acknowledged the significance of TikTok’s rise. He described it as an app unlike anything seen before, with its rapid growth and cultural impact making it exceptionally influential among young people. While the National Party invested in traditional Facebook advertising for their ‘Back on track’ campaign, it was their foray into TikTok that truly resonated with the target audience.

The party’s TikTok channel amassed a staggering 17 million video views throughout the election campaign, nearly ten times more than their rival, the Labour Party. This statistic alone underscores the importance of TikTok as a vital tool for political messaging.

Without concrete demographic data on voting patterns, Greive speculated that the National Party’s successful TikTok presence could have disrupted the conventional left versus right, young versus old dichotomy that traditionally shapes political allegiances. By embracing the platform and leveraging its unique features, the party demonstrated a willingness to break the mold and connect with constituents in innovative ways.

While some may view low-budget videos of party leader Christopher Luxon dressing up as trivial, copywriter Mark Easterbrook explained that the intentional awkwardness is part of a deliberate strategy. By embracing authenticity and relatability, the National Party aimed to humanize their candidate and present a more approachable and down-to-earth image.

The 2023 election in New Zealand showcased the transformative power of social media in political campaigns. As digital platforms continue to evolve, political parties worldwide will undoubtedly seek innovative ways to engage with younger audiences and shape public opinion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a popular social media app that allows users to create and share short videos set to music. It has gained immense popularity, particularly among younger audiences, since its launch in 2016.

Why did the National Party focus on TikTok?

The National Party recognized the growing influence of TikTok among young people and saw it as an opportunity to connect with a demographic that is traditionally difficult to reach through traditional political advertising methods.

How successful was the National Party’s TikTok campaign?

The National Party’s TikTok channel amassed 17 million video views during the 2023 election campaign, significantly more than their rival, the Labour Party. This success highlights the effectiveness of TikTok as a platform for political messaging.