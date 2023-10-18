Jacksonville’s Economy Thriving: New Business Podcast Launches to Answer Questions

Jacksonville, Florida is experiencing a significant economic boom, making it the fifth fastest-growing city in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As a result, there is a growing demand for information on jobs, real estate, finances, and more. To address this need, a new streaming series called “This Week in Jacksonville: Business Edition” has been launched, building off the success of the policy show “This Week in Jacksonville.”

The show takes the form of a podcast-style program that engages in conversational and informal discussions about topics related to the city’s economy and its surrounding areas. It aims to provide in-depth analysis and insights into the issues that are important to the community.

The first episode of the series features an interview with Christina Thomas, who discusses the Northeast Florida Builders Association’s apprenticeship program and its role in developing a skilled workforce. Additionally, the show speaks with Mike Brannen from Miller Electric and second-year apprentice Gabbi Karjala, who share the benefits of the Miller Electric apprenticeship program for both employers and employees.

The inaugural episode will be released on Thursday, October 19, and subsequent episodes will be available every Thursday morning on News4JAX+, the News4JAX YouTube Channel, and popular podcast audio streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Google.

The “This Week in Jacksonville: Business Edition” podcast aims to address a range of pressing topics in the upcoming weeks. Be sure to tune in to gain valuable insights and stay informed about the thriving Jacksonville economy.

