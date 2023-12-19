Father Denied Unemployment to Care for Daughter with Cancer Now Approved

In a heartening turn of events, Frank Antinetto, a father from Gates, who was initially denied unemployment benefits while caring for his daughter with cancer, has finally been granted unemployment the state Department of Labor. This remarkable update comes just two days after News10NBC shed light on Antinetto’s plight.

Antinetto’s story touched the hearts of many as he shared his experience of losing his job and being disqualified for unemployment while staying his daughter Jazzy’s side during her leukemia treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. However, thanks to the joint investigation conducted News10NBC and New York Focus, Antinetto’s case received the attention it deserved.

The Department of Labor reached out to Antinetto just before 1 p.m. on Thursday to inform him that his unemployment claims dating back to October have been approved, and his future claims will also be accepted. This news brought a sense of relief to Antinetto and his family, particularly in terms of their financial situation.

When asked about the impact this approval would have on his family, Antinetto expressed gratitude, stating, “It’s just a little bit of relief financially. It’s one less thing I have to worry about.” He further acknowledged the efforts of the investigative teams at News10NBC and New York Focus, as their reporting played a significant role in bringing attention to his situation.

This heartwarming outcome highlights the power of journalism and the importance of shedding light on stories that truly matter. It serves as a reminder that individuals facing adversity should not hesitate to share their experiences, as it can lead to positive change.

While Antinetto and his daughter continue their journey at Golisano Children’s Hospital for Jazzy’s ongoing chemotherapy, this approval for unemployment benefits ensures that financial concerns won’t weigh as heavily on their minds. The support Antinetto received showcases the compassion and empathy that exists within society, ready to rally behind those in need.