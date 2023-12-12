Study Shows Quebecers Changing Online News Habits in Response to Meta Blockade

A recent survey conducted the Université Laval’s Académie de la transformation numérique reveals how Quebecers are adapting their online news consumption habits in response to Meta’s blockade of Canadian news content. The survey indicates that 29 percent of Quebecers have modified how they seek out news online due to the blockade.

Meta, which encompasses popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, implemented the blockade in response to the Online News Act. This legislation requires tech giants to establish compensation agreements with news publishers for the revenue generated their content appearing on these platforms. In contrast, Google has agreed to pay up to $100 million annually to media companies.

The survey findings highlight that the impact of the blockade is more pronounced among the younger demographic, with 61 percent of individuals aged 18 to 34 changing their news consumption behavior. Overall, the use of social media as the primary source of news has decreased from 42 percent in 2022 to 38 percent this year.

Interestingly, news websites have witnessed an increase in popularity, as they became the primary source of information for 40 percent of adults, representing a four-point rise compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the survey reveals a decline in confidence for social media as a reliable news source, especially among the 18-34 age group. In contrast, trust in traditional news websites has remained stable.

However, the survey also suggests a decline in the willingness of Quebecers to pay for news access, dropping from 26 percent in 2022 to 16 percent this year. Notably, the 18-34 age group exhibits the highest propensity to pay for news content, with 27 percent indicating a willingness to do so.

The online survey, which spanned from September 5th to September 30th, gathered responses from 1,220 adults. As an online poll, no margin of error can be assigned.