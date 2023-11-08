Shadow Articuno Makes Surprise Appearance in Pokémon GO

In a surprising twist, Shadow Articuno has made an unexpected appearance in Pokémon GO. Although Niantic did not announce its arrival as part of the November events, players have been reporting encounters with the legendary Pokémon as a 5-Star Shadow Raid boss.

Initially assumed to be a bug, similar to the recent inclusion of Shiny Shadow Lugia and Shadow Regigigas during the Team GO Rocket Takeover, Niantic has confirmed that Shadow Articuno is intentional. Trainers can challenge and capture Shadow Articuno in Shadow Raids until November 30, 2023.

This unexpected addition has sparked excitement and speculation among players. While some anticipated a different surprise, others are eager to take on the challenge of defeating the powerful Shadow Articuno. To stay updated on the current raid bosses in Pokémon GO, you can refer to the Pokémon GO Current Raids (November 2023) page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Shadow Articuno available after November 30, 2023?

No, Shadow Articuno will only be available until November 30, 2023. Make sure to seize the opportunity to catch this legendary Pokémon in Shadow Raids before it disappears.

Can Shadow Articuno be Shiny?

Yes, there is a chance for Shadow Articuno to be encountered as a Shiny Pokémon. Trainers are encouraged to participate in Shadow Raids to increase their chances of encountering a Shiny Shadow Articuno.

What other surprises can we expect from Pokémon GO?

While Niantic has not yet revealed any further surprises, the inclusion of Shadow Articuno indicates that there may be more unexpected Pokémon encounters in the future. Keep exploring, participating in raids, and checking for updates to stay ahead of the game.

McDonald’s Joins Pokémon GO as a PokéStop Sponsor in Canada

McDonald’s, known for its partnership with Pokémon GO in various regions, has now become a PokéStop sponsor in Canada. Trainers across the country have reported the appearance of McDonald’s-sponsored PokéStops, providing new opportunities for Pokémon encounters.

This promotion seems to be tied to the Pokémon Cards Happy Meal promotion, as McDonald’s locations in Canada offer Pokémon-themed Happy Meals that include exclusive Pokémon cards. With the return of the Pokémon card promotion, fans can collect 15 more Pokémon cards through their Happy Meals.

Previous collaborations between McDonald’s and Pokémon GO have been successful, with France, Japan, and 23 other countries benefiting from the partnership. Now, Canadian Trainers can enhance their Pokémon GO experience while enjoying McDonald’s offerings.

This sponsorship further solidifies Pokémon GO’s position as a game that encourages real-world exploration and engagement with local businesses. As Trainers venture out to catch Pokémon, they can now find McDonald’s-sponsored PokéStops to replenish their supplies and possibly encounter new Pokémon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the McDonald’s-sponsored PokéStops in Canada located?

McDonald’s-sponsored PokéStops have been reported in various locations across Canada, including Waterloo (Ontario), Calgary (Alberta), Québec, and more. Keep an eye out for these special locations during your Pokémon GO adventures.

How long will the Pokémon Cards Happy Meal promotion be available?

The duration of the Pokémon Cards Happy Meal promotion may vary. It is recommended to check with your local McDonald’s for the specific dates of the promotion in your area.

Are the Pokémon cards offered in the Happy Meals exclusive to Canada?

Currently, the promotion has been confirmed in Germany, Austria, and the UK alongside Canada. The release dates for the United States and other countries are yet to be announced. Stay informed about the Pokémon card promotion in your region for updates on availability.