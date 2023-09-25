BQPrime Launches WhatsApp Service for Convenient and Timely News Updates

BQPrime understands the importance of your time and has introduced a new WhatsApp service to offer a digital-first, multiplatform experience. With this service, users can receive curated snippets of the day’s best journalism, including market highlights, analysis, corporate interviews, and the BQPrime pre-market podcast.

As the first English-language business platform in India to launch a WhatsApp subscription service, BQPrime aims to bring its readers stories and developments that are of interest and relevance. The use of multimedia formats enhances the convenience of accessing BQPrime insights on the go.

Subscribing to the service is a quick and simple process, taking only a minute. By following the provided link, users will be directed to the channel screen where they can subscribe to receive updates. These updates will be delivered in moderate doses, ensuring a manageable flow of information.

Utilizing the WhatsApp service does not require users to sacrifice other means of staying informed. In addition to browsing the BQPrime website and following their Twitter updates, subscribers can also receive a recap of the platform’s biggest stories through their newsletter.

Subscribe to the WhatsApp service knowing that your privacy is protected. BQPrime assures users that their phone numbers will not be shared with any external parties or used for marketing purposes. If at any time you wish to discontinue receiving updates, simply message “Stop” to the saved number.

BQPrime values its readers’ time and is committed to making news consumption easy and accessible. By offering this convenient WhatsApp service, BQPrime aims to deliver relevant updates directly to its subscribers in a user-friendly manner.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A messaging and voice-over-IP service that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other media.

– BQPrime: An English-language business platform in India delivering news, analysis, market highlights, corporate interviews, and podcasts.

Sources:

– BQPrime article: [source article]