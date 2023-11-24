Television Losing Ground as Source of Science News in Great Britain

New Ways of Consuming Science News Are Emerging

According to a recent Ipsos survey conducted for the Science Media Centre charity, the majority of adults in Great Britain prefer to get their information about science from news media. However, the survey revealed that traditional forms of media, such as television, are losing ground to newer sources like online news and social media.

Shift in Media Preferences

In the survey, 73% of the 2,337 adults interviewed stated that they primarily obtain science news from sources such as newspapers and online news. This indicates a growing preference for easily accessible digital platforms. Surprisingly, only 30% rely on social media outlets like Facebook and Instagram for their science-related updates.

Television, which was once the primary means of consuming science news, has experienced a decline in popularity. In 2002, 68% of respondents chose TV as their most common source of information about science. However, the latest survey revealed that only 52% still turn to television for their science stories.

The Rise of Online News and Documentaries

The survey also highlighted the emergence of online news media outlets as a preferred source for science information, with 34% of adults indicating their preference. These outlets, including reputable sources like the BBC and Sky News, offer the convenience of easily accessible and up-to-date coverage.

Additionally, documentaries and current affairs programmes garnered 45% of respondents’ preferences, reaffirming that visual storytelling is still captivating for many. This finding suggests that individuals are looking for in-depth analysis and investigative reporting on science topics.

A New Era for Science News Consumption

Contrary to assumptions, younger individuals have not abandoned traditional news media in favor of social media. The survey revealed that, for half of those accessing science information through social media, the content still originates from traditional news media outlets like BBC News, the Daily Mail, and the Guardian. This highlights the influence that traditional media still holds in the digital age.

Overall, the survey results demonstrate a shift in how adults in Great Britain consume science news. With the rise of online news and social media, it is essential for both traditional and new media outlets to adapt their strategies for reaching audiences and providing reliable and engaging science content.

FAQs

1. How was this survey conducted?

The survey was conducted Ipsos and included interviews with 2,337 adults in Great Britain between December 14 and 18, 2022.

2. What was the purpose of the survey?

The survey was commissioned the Science Media Centre charity to mark its 20th year and compare the results to a similar survey conducted in 2002.

3. What are the most popular sources of science news?

According to the survey, adults in Great Britain primarily obtain science news from sources such as newspapers and online news. Television is losing ground as a preferred source, while online news media outlets and documentaries are gaining popularity.