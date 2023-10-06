The Walt Disney Company Reportedly Considering Sale of Streaming and Television Businesses in India

The Walt Disney Company is exploring options to sell its streaming and television businesses in India, according to Bloomberg. Disney has held discussions with Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kalanithi Maran, who owns Sun TV Network. The potential outcomes of these talks could include selling some assets, an outright sale, a joint venture, or other options.

Disney’s Indian operations have faced significant losses in recent years, partly due to the loss of streaming rights to air cricket, a popular sport in India. In the most recent quarter, Disney+ subscribers decreased for the third consecutive time, primarily due to a 24% decline in Disney+.

The talks of a potential sale come amid Disney’s recent struggles. The company underwent a mass restructuring earlier this year, resulting in around 7,000 layoffs. Additionally, Disney’s stock has hit a nine-year low, with shares dropping to the lowest price since 2014.

As of October 4th, 2023, Disney stocks hit $78.76, slightly rising to $79.42 throughout the day. The company’s declining stock prices highlight the challenges it has faced in recent years.

Disney has not commented on the discussions of a potential sale of its streaming and television businesses in India. Further updates on this matter will be provided as they become available.

Source: Bloomberg, AllEars.net