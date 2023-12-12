The Arena Group Fires CEO amid Controversy

The Arena Group, the parent company of Sports Illustrated, made a significant change in leadership on Monday, as CEO Ross Levinsohn was terminated. This decision comes after allegations surfaced that the company’s publications, including Sports Illustrated and finance website TheStreet, used artificial intelligence to generate product reviews under fake author names. The incident caused a public outcry, leading to the ousting of the CEO.

Taking Levinsohn’s place is Manoj Bhargava, the founder of Five Hour Energy and a controlling stakeholder in The Arena Group. Bhargava recently made headlines during a conference call with Arena Group employees where he criticized the state of affairs within the company. He expressed frustration with what he perceived as frivolous tasks and called for an end to “useless stuff” and “dumb stuff.”

The Arena Group also revealed other significant terminations in addition to CEO Ross Levinsohn. COO Andrew Kraft, media president Rob Barrett, and corporate counsel Julie Fenster were all let go, indicating a major upheaval within the company’s leadership.

ESPN Expands Broadcast Plans for International MLB

ESPN has announced its plans to expand coverage of Major League Baseball’s international series games next season. The network will broadcast four games, including the season-opening Dodgers-Padres series, which will take place in Seoul, South Korea, marking Shohei Ohtani’s debut as a Dodger. The ESPN telecasts will be subject to local blackout in the home markets and are scheduled for March 20th and 21st at 6 AM ET.

In addition to the South Korea series, ESPN will also air a game between the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies from Mexico City on April 28th, as well as a June 9th matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in London. These international series games are separate from ESPN’s existing MLB deal and will not count towards the network’s allotment of non-Sunday games.

Netflix to Air Live Tennis Exhibition: The Netflix Slam

Netflix continues to venture into live sports events, announcing that it will broadcast a tennis exhibition called The Netflix Slam in March. The event will feature two top players, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, and will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

This follows Netflix’s recent broadcast of The Netflix Cup, a golf event that paired professional golfers from the Full Swing docuseries with Formula 1 drivers from Drive to Survive, both Netflix originals.

While Netflix has shown interest in live sports programming before, it has not been seen as a major player in acquiring exclusive rights to major sports events. Instead, the company has focused on sports-related content as well as one-off events like The Netflix Slam.