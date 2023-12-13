Newegg Joins TikTok Holiday Deals Promotion, Offers Exciting Tech Deals

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, is teaming up with TikTok to bring customers an exciting shopping experience this holiday season. The TikTok Shop Holiday Deals promotion offers customers the opportunity to find incredible tech deals and discounts.

With over 1,300 deals available, shoppers can access the discounts through Newegg’s TikTok Shop. The promotion is available until December 16, providing customers ample time to take advantage of the deals. In addition to the already low prices, TikTok is offering digital coupons and discounts of up to 30% off, making the prices even more unbeatable.

Through the integration of Newegg’s TikTok Shop and the Showcase tab on the profiles of over 10,000 TikTok creators, customers can easily browse and purchase their favorite tech products. Creators featured in videos and livestreams earn commissions on each sale made through their Showcase, providing an opportunity for both customers and creators to benefit.

Some of the best-selling products on Newegg’s TikTok Shop include Xbox wireless controllers, headphones, computer monitors, and earbuds. Customers not only enjoy the great deals but also appreciate the easy and enjoyable shopping experience. Swiping through videos from their favorite creators or discovering new products on the For You Page adds to the excitement of shopping for tech on TikTok.

Newegg’s participation in the TikTok Shop Holiday Deals promotion demonstrates their commitment to providing customers with innovative and enjoyable ways to shop for tech products. As Kevin Lin, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg, explains, “The TikTok Shop Holiday Deals sale is another great opportunity for users to discover how fun it is to shop on TikTok.”

Newegg continues to be at the forefront of e-commerce, embracing new platforms like TikTok to connect with customers and offer them the best deals. With the holiday season fast approaching, now is the perfect time for tech enthusiasts to explore the TikTok Shop and find incredible deals on their favorite products.