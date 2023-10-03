Newcastle United’s Jamaal Lascelles prepares to face Kylian Mbappé in Champions League

Newcastle United’s Jamaal Lascelles is gearing up to face Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League, labeling it a “massive opportunity” for his team. In an interview with the British newspaper Mirror, Lascelles revealed that he has been watching clips of the French superstar on TikTok in preparation for the match.

Lascelles expressed his admiration for Mbappé, referring to him as “probably the best player in the world.” Despite the challenge of facing such a talented opponent, Lascelles remains focused on the task at hand and believes his team can get the job done.

Mbappé, who had a turbulent summer with PSG, has had a fantastic start to the 2023-24 season. The forward has already scored eight goals in seven appearances across all competitions, including a goal against Borussia Dortmund in their previous Champions League match.

Newcastle United, however, face injury concerns ahead of the match against PSG. Center-back Sven Botman suffered a knee injury in their Premier League win over Burnley and will be sidelined until November. As a result, Lascelles is expected to start in the upcoming Champions League clash.

The Group F encounter between Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain promises to be an exciting matchup, as they both aim to advance in what has been dubbed this season’s “group of death.” Milan and Borussia Dortmund complete the group, making it a challenging challenge for all teams involved.

