Newcastle vs Burnley: Premier League Clash at St. James’ Park

Newcastle United will face Burnley in their upcoming Premier League match at St. James’ Park. The Magpies come into this game with a big win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, where Alexander Isak scored the winning goal. On the other hand, Burnley, led Vincent Kompany, has struggled since their promotion and is yet to secure a win in the competition.

Newcastle’s recent form has been impressive, as they are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. Eddie Howe’s side delivered a memorable performance defeating Sheffield United with an eight-goal margin in their last league fixture. Burnley, however, has had a difficult start to the Premier League, with only one draw and four losses in their opening five games. They have conceded the second-most goals in the league, with only Sheffield United conceding more.

Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Burnley match at 10:00 am EST on September 30. The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Peacock in the US.

In terms of team news, Newcastle has concerns over the availability of Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes due to injury. Burnley, meanwhile, has several players sidelined, including Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Darlo Churlinov, Vitinho, and Hjalmar Ekdal. Additionally, their top scorer in the league, Lyle Foster, will be unable to play due to suspension.

Looking at the head-to-head record, Newcastle has been victorious in their last two encounters, securing a league double over Burnley during the 2021-22 season.

Both teams will be eager to secure a win in this matchup, with Newcastle aiming to continue their impressive run of form and Burnley seeking their first victory of the season. It is expected to be an intriguing clash between these two Premier League sides.

