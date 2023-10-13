Gateshead FC Captain Receives High Praise after Impressive Goal

Gateshead FC’s captain, Aidan Rutledge, has caught the attention of prominent figures on Twitter following his standout performance against Dunston. Rutledge’s incredible run of play in the Durham Challenge Cup, where he scored a hat-trick, has earned him accolades from both fans and sponsors alike.

In a video posted on social media, Rutledge can be seen driving towards the goal, effortlessly evading four defenders’ challenges, and then placing the ball into the top left corner of the net. The goal not only showcased his exceptional skills but also captivated the audience.

One of Newcastle United’s former sponsors, FUN88, who previously featured on the front of the team’s shirts, took to Twitter to give recognition to Gateshead FC, specifically praising Rutledge’s performance. They posted the video with the accompanying caption, “Gateshead FC’s Aidan Rutledge. Take a bow, son.”

The goal has garnered widespread admiration on social media, with one Twitter user describing Rutledge as making “a joke out of the left back,” while another stated that the goal was simply “unreal.”

Following their impressive victory against Dunston, Gateshead FC emerged victorious with a 5-2 win. They now advance to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, where they will face Stourbridge.

Sources:

– Durham Challenge Cup – a local football competition in Durham, England.

– FUN88 – former sponsor of Newcastle United.

– FA Cup – a prestigious football tournament in England.

