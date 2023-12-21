Sandro Tonali’s Girlfriend Reveals Unusual Phobia on Instagram

Juliette Pastore, the girlfriend of Italian footballer Sandro Tonali, recently took to social media to share an interesting fact about herself. While many people are afraid of common things such as heights or spiders, Juliette revealed that she has an unusual phobia – grasshoppers.

Although grasshoppers might not be a common fear among people living in Newcastle, where they are not as prevalent, the insect is more common and quite large in Italy. So, Juliette’s fear might be more understandable in her home country.

This revelation came as Juliette posted various facts about herself as part of a trend on Instagram. Alongside her age, height, and relationship status, she included her unique phobia. The post garnered attention from fans and followers, who were both surprised and intrigued her fear of grasshoppers.

Despite Sandro Tonali’s current 10-month ban from football due to illegal betting activities, the couple has chosen to stay in Newcastle together. Juliette has been documenting their new life in the UK through her social media posts, giving fans a glimpse into their world off the pitch.

With Sandro unable to participate in football until the start of the next season, the couple has been making the most of their time together. The support and love shown Juliette during this difficult period for Sandro have not gone unnoticed.

While it may be an uncommon phobia, Juliette’s fear of grasshoppers serves as a reminder that everyone has their own unique fears and quirks. Despite the differences, it is heartwarming to see the couple staying strong and supporting each other through both the ups and downs of life.