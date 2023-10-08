Newcastle United Star Harvey Barnes Receives Hilarious Social Media Trolling from Teammate

Newcastle United midfielder Harvey Barnes recently took to social media to express his gratitude to fans for their support during his injury. Barnes, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury expected to keep him out for three months, wanted to give back to the fans offering a pair of signed match-worn boots in a giveaway on his Instagram. However, the attention quickly shifted to a humorous interaction between Barnes’ teammate Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy in the comments section.

In a playful bid to win the boots, Longstaff tagged Murphy in the post. Murphy, known for his sense of humor, responded with a series of crying laughing face emojis. While it may have been a lighthearted exchange, it showcased the camaraderie and playful nature within the Newcastle United squad.

Barnes’ injury occurred during his second start for the Magpies against Sheffield United, just 11 minutes into the game. The extent of the injury was confirmed manager Eddie Howe, who stated that Barnes will be out until around January. However, surgery will not be required, and Barnes will begin his recovery process while wearing a boot.

According to Howe, Barnes will need a period of rest and sedation to allow his foot to recover fully. Once he is cleared to begin rehabilitation, the team will gradually build up his fitness to ensure a safe return to the pitch. Barnes’ absence on the field will undoubtedly be felt the team, but his positivity and gratitude towards the fans demonstrate his dedication to the club.

The social media banter between Longstaff and Murphy adds a light-hearted touch to an otherwise challenging situation for Barnes. It highlights the camaraderie and support within the Newcastle United squad, even during times of adversity. Despite being rivals for the match-worn boots, it is clear that their friendship and teamwork remain strong.

