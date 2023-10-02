Jamaal Lascelles Focusing on PSG Clash, Not TikTok

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles is preparing to face off against Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain. Lascelles, who is back in the team under new manager Eddie Howe, has been banishing himself from watching Mbappe’s TikTok clips to stay focused on the match.

With Newcastle on a run of five consecutive clean sheets and 7 hours and 50 minutes without conceding a goal, Lascelles is looking forward to the challenge of facing the world-renowned forward. He expressed his excitement, stating that it is something he has dreamt of and a massive opportunity for his team.

Lascelles, who has been with Newcastle through the challenging Mike Ashley era, never thought he would have the chance to play in the Champions League. However, the recent takeover and appointment of a new manager have given the team hope. He emphasized the importance of being professional and getting the job done against PSG.

The defender also mentioned that there will be no shirt-swapping on the pitch as there is “business” to take care of. He believes he is currently the fittest he’s ever been and credits the competition within the squad for pushing him to improve. Lascelles highlighted the impact of the team’s training sessions and the shift towards a more proactive style of play.

Newcastle is planning a drone light show ahead of the game, symbolizing their return to the Champions League stage after 20 years. The players’ strips will be lit up in the sky over St James’ Park, accompanied a giant declaration that reads, “We’re back!”

