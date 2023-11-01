New Zealand Ready to Battle South Africa in ODI World Cup Showdown

The highly anticipated clash between the New Zealand cricket team and South Africa is set to take place on Wednesday in the 32nd game of the ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune, India. This will mark the seventh meeting between the two teams in the ongoing mega event.

As the teams gear up for this crucial encounter, the points table reflects the consistent performance of both sides. The Blackcaps currently hold the third spot with eight points, while South Africa sits comfortably in second place with 10 points.

In their previous matches, New Zealand displayed their prowess overpowering England with a resounding nine-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5. They continued their winning streak defeating the Netherlands a staggering 99 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on October 9.

Fans from around the world are eagerly awaiting this thrilling match-up and looking for ways to catch the action live. Here are some important details for viewers:

FAQ

When and where is the New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup match is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time is the New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup match?

The match will commence at 2 PM (IST), with the coin toss taking place at 1.30 PM.

Where can I watch the New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

Indian viewers can catch the live broadcast of the match on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup match in India?

For those looking to stream the match online, the game will be available for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

Excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate this clash of cricket titans. With both teams boasting exceptional talent in their respective squads, this match promises to be a captivating display of skill and determination. The stage is set, and cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly counting down the seconds until this thrilling showdown begins. Let the games begin!