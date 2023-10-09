New Zealand to Face Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023

In the 6th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand will be taking on the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday. New Zealand commenced their tournament with a dominant victory over defending champions England, winning 9 wickets. On the other hand, the Netherlands suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan, losing 81 runs in their opening match.

New Zealand currently sits at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table, thanks to their superior net run rate, while the Netherlands occupies the eighth spot. New Zealand’s regular captain, Kane Williamson, is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained during the IPL and has not yet regained full match fitness. Therefore, Tom Latham will continue to lead the team against the Netherlands.

Speaking about Williamson’s progress, Kiwi head coach Gary Stead stated that while the captain is progressing well, he still needs to gain more trust in his body, particularly in terms of fielding. Stead expressed confidence that Williamson will return to the team for their third match in the tournament.

The Netherlands will be relying on their batting to deliver against New Zealand as skipper Scott Edwards is yet to score above 30 runs in the last four ODIs. The match between New Zealand and the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 9. The game is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.

For fans in India, the match will be broadcasted Star Sports Network, and a live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. In New Zealand, the Sky Sport NZ channel will provide coverage of the Men’s Cricket World Cup matches. In the Netherlands, NOS Sport and Yupp TV will livestream the tournament.

The New Zealand team for the match includes players such as Devon Conway, Will Young, and Tom Latham. On the other side, the Netherlands squad features Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, and Logan van Beek, among others.

Sources:

– PTI