New York Ranks Third in the Nation for Instagram Influencers

A recent nationwide ranking has revealed that New York is home to many social media influencers, with an average of 76.7 influencers per capita. The state ranks behind Washington, DC and California in terms of Instagram influencer presence. The ranking, conducted researchers at Casino.org, analyzed data on Instagram creators with verified accounts who have at least 10,000 followers and a 2% engagement rate.

Among the top 10 influencers based in New York is Ice Spice, also known as Isis Naija Gaston. With a whopping 9.7 million followers, Ice Spice is a breakout rapper who gained popularity in 2021 with the release of her viral song “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Ice Spice has even caught the attention of celebrities like Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and Ben Affleck.

Actress Vanessa Morgan, known for her role as Toni Topaz in the television series “Riverdale,” is the second-ranked influencer from New York with 8.9 million followers. Morgan has been acting since the early 2000s, and her role in “Riverdale” catapulted her to fame.

TV personality Trevor Noah takes the third spot with 8.6 million Instagram followers. Noah, known for hosting “The Daily Show,” is admired for his smart and funny political and cultural commentary. His recent real estate dealings, including the sale of his NYC penthouse, have also made headlines.

Chloe Bailey, who rose to fame as part of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, is ranked fourth with over 7 million followers. Bailey and her sister Halle caught the attention of Beyoncé, who signed them to her company Parkwood Entertainment. Chloe Bailey has not only made a name in music but has also pursued acting with a recurring role on the sitcom series “Grown-ish.”

Lil Tecca, a rapper and singer from Queens, takes the fifth spot with 4.9 million followers. His breakthrough single “Ransom” garnered over 1 billion streams on Spotify, and he has since released his debut studio album “Virgo World.”

The remaining influencers in New York’s top 10 include Ella Mai, Christopher Briney, and Barbara Costello, with follower counts ranging from 4.3 million to 3.1 million.

New York’s thriving influencer scene can be attributed to its status as a host to various high-profile events and its vibrant hospitality industry. The state continues to be a hub for influencers and is likely to play an influential role in shaping social media trends in the future.

Sources:

– Casino.org

– The New York Post