Summary: New York’s attempt to regulate and legalize marijuana has resulted in a thriving $54 million illegal pot market. Despite the legalization, the process for opening legal dispensaries has been slow and complicated, leading to a high demand for illegal shops. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management failed to follow the law’s instructions in awarding the first licenses, leading to lawsuits and delays. With only 27 legal weed stores in the entire state, compared to an estimated 1,500 illegal shops in New York City alone, the situation has reached a ratio of over 100-to-1. Critics of the 2021 legalization law had predicted this outcome, as people purchasing marijuana are not concerned about the legality of the seller. Additionally, the economic benefits promised from weed sales have not materialized, with the illegal trade thriving while legal businesses struggle to get started. The illegal market has become so profitable that even the seizure of $54 million worth of product has done little to slow it down. Moreover, these cash-based weed shops have become targets for criminals, with workers at pot shops being victimized. This recent pot bust glaringly highlights the failure of New York’s marijuana legislation.

Please note that the above article is written based on the core facts from the original article, but it diverges significantly in terms of language, structure, and presentation of information.