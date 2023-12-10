Federal Appeals Court Rejects New York’s Social Media Disclosure Requirement for Concealed Carry Permits

A federal appeals court has ruled against a provision of New York’s 2022 gun law that required individuals to disclose their social media accounts when applying for concealed carry permits. The ruling also struck down restrictions on carrying concealed firearms on private property accessible to the public and carrying in houses of worship. However, the court upheld the “good moral character” clause and allowed concealed carry bans in “sensitive places” such as theaters, bars, and public parks to remain in place.

In their ruling, the three-judge panel on the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit argued that disclosing social media accounts violated individuals’ privacy and anonymity. They stated that such a requirement imposed a burden on the right to bear arms that lacked sufficient historical precedent or tradition of firearms regulation.

While the court rejected the social media disclosure provision, it upheld the “good moral character” requirement as consistent with the nation’s historical traditions of gun regulation. The provision seeks to determine whether an applicant is likely to pose a danger to themselves, others, or public safety if licensed to carry a firearm.

New York Attorney General Letitia James expressed support for the provisions of the gun law that the court left intact, emphasizing their importance in keeping New Yorkers safe. She emphasized that the law aims to prevent dangerous individuals from having access to firearms in sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, and public transportation.

However, representatives of prominent gun rights groups, such as Gun Owners of America and the Gun Owners Foundation, expressed disappointment over the court’s decision to uphold the “good moral character” clause. They suggested that they may seek relief from the Supreme Court, arguing that the provision was intrusive and questioned the court’s interpretation of the Second Amendment.

Overall, the federal appeals court’s ruling strikes down the social media disclosure requirement but upholds certain restrictions on concealed carry permits in New York. As legal battles continue, the interpretation and balancing of gun rights and public safety concerns remain ongoing debates.