The New York Yankees Miss Postseason, Aaron Judge Reflects on Season

The New York Yankees have missed the postseason for the first time in several years, causing disappointment among fans and players alike. The team, led captain Aaron Judge, fell short of clinching a playoff spot in the MLB regular season.

Judge, who had a standout rookie season in 2016, expressed his disappointment after a rainy 7-1 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The loss mathematically eliminated the Yankees from contention with a week left to play in the season. The team has struggled with injuries throughout the year, leading to a subpar performance.

Despite his disappointment, Judge remains focused on the future and using the offseason to prepare for the next season. He acknowledged that the team has areas to improve upon and believes that they can bounce back in the future.

The Yankees’ last losing season was in 1992, and they will now have to work hard to avoid finishing with a losing record this year. The team has faced numerous injuries, including Judge himself, who missed almost eight weeks due to a toe injury.

The Yankees currently have 78 wins, and even if they finish the season with a perfect record, they will still fall short of a playoff spot. The American League East division will likely be secured the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Toronto Blue Jays are in a good position to secure the second wild card spot.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Judge remains optimistic and believes that the Yankees will come back stronger next season. The team will now turn their attention to the offseason to regroup and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Source: The Associated Press