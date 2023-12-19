New York State Liquor Authority Suspends Club Marcella’s Liquor License

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) has made the decision to suspend the liquor license of Club Marcella, a popular nightclub in Buffalo. This comes after a string of violent incidents, including the fourth shooting at or near the club in less than a year. The most recent shooting occurred on December 3, where a 30-year-old man was injured in the club’s bathroom. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has responded to the ongoing violence immediately ordering the shutdown of the nightclub. Gramaglia expressed concern over the security lapse that allows guns to enter the premises despite Club Marcella’s extensive camera system, security plan, and other technological measures.

SLA Chair Lily Fan emphasized the need to prioritize public safety, stating, “It is clear that there has been a recent troubling pattern of violence and disorder in and around this location. Licensees have a duty to provide for the safety of their patrons, and the Board is obligated to take action to protect public safety.”

The SLA’s suspension of Club Marcella’s liquor license should not be viewed as a final determination on the case. According to a release from the SLA, the decision was made under the State Administrative Procedure Act, which allows for emergency action when public health, safety, or welfare is at risk. The licensee is entitled to a prompt hearing before an Administrative Law Judge to further review the alleged violations.

The suspension of Club Marcella’s liquor license serves as a reminder that establishments must prioritize the safety and well-being of their patrons. It is essential for venues to regularly assess and enhance their security measures to prevent further incidents of violence and disorder. The SLA’s decision underscores the importance of maintaining a safe environment for all individuals who frequent nightlife establishments.