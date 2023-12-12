New York State Entry-Level Civil Service Exams: Opportunities for Career Development

The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) has announced the December application schedule for entry-level civil service exams, providing individuals with the opportunity to start a career in New York State. These exams are open to anyone who meets the qualifications outlined in the examination announcement.

The exams will be conducted either in-person or online, and interested candidates can apply online on the official DCS website. The application period will be open until December 27th for various positions such as consumer services representative, disability analyst, tax technician trainee, utility consumer assistance specialist trainee, and utility consumer program specialist trainee.

It is important to note that all applications must be submitted online or postmarked the deadline stated in the announcement. Late applications will not be accepted. However, for the exams taking place this month, application fees have been waived.

To be considered for appointment, candidates must pass the written test, which may be administered either online or on paper. Successful candidates will benefit from attractive remuneration packages, including paid leave, health benefits, and retirement plans. Furthermore, telecommuting options may be available to qualified employees.

Working for the State of New York offers a range of fulfilling opportunities. If you are interested in learning more about potential careers, the Department of Civil Service’s website and social media channels are valuable resources.

Below are some of the available positions along with their respective salaries:

1. Consumer Services Representative 1 – Salary: $44,957

2. Consumer Services Representative 1 (Spanish Language) – Salary: $44,957

3. Disability Analyst 3 – Salary: $81,705

4. Disability Analyst 3 (Spanish Language) – Salary: $81,705

5. Tax Technician Trainee 1 – Salary: $42,883

6. Utility Consumer Assistance Specialist Trainee – Salary: $44,957

7. Utility Consumer Program Specialist Trainee – Salary: $44,957

These positions offer opportunities to work in call center environments, resolve consumer complaints, provide expertise in specific areas, and participate in traineeships to develop important skills.

If you are looking to start a rewarding career in New York State, consider applying for one of these positions the specified deadline. Begin your journey to professional growth and success today.