New York State Legislation Aims to Protect Minors from Harmful Social Media Algorithms

New York State officials are taking steps to protect young people from potential mental health risks associated with algorithm-based social media feeds. Governor Kathy Hochul and State Attorney General Letitia James have announced their support for new legislation that would require parental consent for anyone under the age of 18 to access algorithm-based feeds on popular platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and more.

Critics argue that the algorithms used these platforms often lead young users down disturbing paths, exposing them to problematic content ranging from misinformation and risky challenges to harmful videos about eating disorders and self-harm. The proposed legislation aims to crack down on these inscrutable algorithms, which are designed to keep young users engaged for extended periods of time.

The bill would specifically target features like TikTok’s “For You” feed, which displays personalized short-form videos based on user interests and past interactions. However, it would not affect a minor’s access to chronological feeds that show posts from followed accounts. Parents would also have the ability to limit their child’s screen time, block access to social media apps overnight, and pause notifications during certain hours.

While the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, Meta, argues that algorithms help teens find like-minded communities and allow for the quick identification and removal of harmful content, the legislation seeks to give parents more control and protect children’s well-being. However, tech industry groups like Tech:NYC express concerns about potential infringements on free speech and logistical challenges associated with verifying user identities and ages.

Similar efforts to address the impacts of social media on youth mental health have gained bipartisan support, with President Biden calling on Congress to ban targeted advertising online for children. The surgeon general has also warned about the negative effects of excessive social media use on adolescent mental health.

This legislation is part of a broader trend, as an increasing number of states are implementing measures to address the influence of social media on young people. While some states have enacted sweeping bans or launched task forces, others, like Montana, have faced legal challenges. Utah and Texas have already passed laws requiring parental consent for minors to create social media accounts.

The proposed legislation in New York is expected to encounter resistance from the tech industry, but Governor Hochul’s support suggests it may find success in the State Capitol. In addition to the parental consent bill, a second bill aims to protect children’s privacy restricting websites from collecting and using personal data for advertising purposes without consent.

