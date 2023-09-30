How to Watch the MLS Match Between New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire

The New York Red Bulls will be facing off against the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams are currently level on points in the standings, but the Red Bulls hold a higher position due to a better goal difference.

While a spot in the playoffs is still possible for both teams, it is beginning to fade as other teams in the standings continue to collect points. A win for either side, coupled with losses or dropped points from teams above them, would greatly enhance their chances of making it to the final series playoffs.

The Red Bulls recently ended a five-game winless streak with a thrilling 5-3 victory over DC United. On the other hand, the Fire have been struggling, with a winless run of seven games in the league since the resumption of MLS action.

If you want to catch the action, here’s what you need to know:

Kick-off time and Stadium

The match will take place at 7:30 pm ET on September 30 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, USA.

How to Watch Online

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass. If you can’t watch the game, you can follow live updates on GOAL, and highlights will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team News and Squads

For the New York Red Bulls, Serge Ngoma, Lewis Morgan, and Steven Sserwadda will be unavailable due to injuries. However, there is a possibility they could return before the end of the season. Dante Vanzeir is out for the remainder of the season with a spinal cord injury.

Chicago Fire will be missing Chris Mueller, who is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a hip injury. Rafael Czichos and Brian Gutierrez are both listed as questionable, while Javier Casas is expected to be out for several weeks. Victor Bezerra and Federico Navarro are making progress in their recovery and could return soon. Xherdan Shaqiri will also be available for selection after serving a one-match suspension.

With both teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs, this match promises to be an exciting contest. Don’t miss out on the action!

