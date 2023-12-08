New York State Minimum Wage to Rise in 2022

The minimum wage in New York State is set to increase starting January 1, 2022. However, the new rates will vary across different regions of the state. According to the state Labor Department, the minimum wage in New York City and surrounding areas, including Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, will rise to $16 per hour. In all other areas of the state, the minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour.

This means that minimum wage workers in Upstate New York, where the current minimum wage is $14.20 per hour, will see a 5.6% increase in their pay. This equates to an additional $32 per week for full-time workers in minimum wage jobs. The subsequent hikes in 2025 and 2026 will raise the minimum wage to $16 per hour in Upstate New York, reflecting a 12.7% increase from the current level.

Following the implementation of these increases, the state of New York intends to tie future minimum wage adjustments to inflation. Specifically, the plan is to use a three-year moving average of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the Northeast region to determine the annual changes.

It is important to note that these changes are part of a series of policy modifications that were passed earlier this year during the state budget process. Over the past decade, the minimum wage in New York State has seen significant growth. From its rate of $7.25 per hour ten years ago, the minimum wage will have increased over 120% in Upstate New York alone once the latest set of increases are implemented.

Overall, these adjustments aim to provide better compensation for minimum wage workers in New York State and reflect the government’s commitment to addressing income inequality and improving the standard of living for its residents.