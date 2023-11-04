The Excitement Builds for the 2023 New York Marathon

The 2023 New York Marathon is just around the corner, and running enthusiasts around the world are gearing up for this highly anticipated event. This year’s marathon promises to be one for the books, with an elite lineup of top-tier athletes ready to battle it out on the streets of the Big Apple.

The elite men’s field is headlined Ethiopian Tamirat Tola, the 2022 World Championship Gold medallist and winner of the 2023 Great North Run. Tola will face stiff competition from Shura Kitata, the 2020 London Marathon winner and two-time New York runner-up, as well as Abdi Nageeye, the Olympic Silver medallist. With such formidable contenders, the men’s race is shaping up to be a thrilling three-way battle.

On the women’s side, the competition is just as fierce. Defending champion Peres Jepchirchir, who also clinched the Olympic gold medal, will face off against Brigid Kosgei, the former world record holder, and Sharon Lokedi, the reigning New York Marathon champion. Add in Hellen Obiri, a Boston Marathon winner, and Letesenbet Gidey, the World Half-Marathon record holder, and you have a star-studded field that promises to deliver an exhilarating race.

But the New York Marathon is not just about the elite runners. With over 50,000 participants expected to take part in the largest marathon in the world, this event is a celebration of the sport and the human spirit. From the professional wheelchair racers to the athletes with disabilities, from the wave starts to the final finish in Central Park, every stride is a testament to determination and resilience.

For those unable to attend the race in person, there are various live streaming options available. Whether you’re in Spain, France, the UK, Canada, or Australia, there are platforms like RTVE, L’Equipe, Discovery+, TSN, and Kayo Sports that will broadcast the event. And if you’re traveling abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a reliable VPN will ensure uninterrupted viewing.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable race. The 2023 New York Marathon is set to captivate audiences around the world with its world-class athletes, stunning backdrop, and unwavering spirit. Don’t miss out on the excitement – tune in and witness greatness in motion.

