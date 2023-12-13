New York Expands Use of Affirmation to Replace Notarization

New York has made a significant legal change in 2024 expanding the privilege of affirmation as an alternative to notarization. Governor Kathy Hochul’s approval of amendments to CPLR Rule 2106 now allows everyone to use signed statements under the penalties of perjury, aligning New York with over 20 other states and federal practices.

The aim of this new law is to simplify procedures for litigants, witnesses, clerks, and courts. By allowing the use of affirmation instead of notarization, the burden of obtaining notarization is eased, especially for clients abroad or in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, affirmation was only available to attorneys, physicians, osteopaths, dentists, and individuals outside the U.S.

Critics may express concerns about the potential for perjury or an increase in frivolous legal claims. However, the legislative rationale behind this change emphasizes practicality rather than a fundamental shift in the legal system. Maryland implemented a similar law years ago, providing affirmation as an option for those who have conscientious objections to taking an oath.

For legal professionals and clients familiar with notary stamps, this transition may be seen as a matter of convenience rather than a major procedural upheaval. The amendment reflects a modern approach to legal affirmations, prioritizing efficiency in an increasingly digital and global legal landscape.

By expanding the use of affirmation, New York aims to keep up with evolving practices in other states and streamline legal procedures for all parties involved. This change represents a step toward a more accessible and efficient legal system in the state.