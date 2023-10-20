New York Judge Threatens to Imprison Donald Trump for Violating Gag Order

A New York judge has warned former President Donald Trump that he could face imprisonment for “blatantly” violating a gag order. Judge Arthur Engoron threatened serious sanctions, including financial penalties and potential imprisonment, after Trump failed to remove a social media post mocking the judge’s clerk.

The gag order was issued against Trump during a civil court trial earlier this month after he attacked the judge’s law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in a social media post. Despite being ordered to remove the post, it remained on his campaign website weeks later. Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, apologized to the judge, stating that it was an oversight the campaign.

This incident is the latest in a series of crackdowns Judge Engoron against Trump and his lawyers. He previously sanctioned Trump’s lawyers for making arguments the judge had already rejected, imposing fines of $7,500 each. Trump himself was fined $110,000 for failing to respond to subpoenas before the trial.

In the ongoing trial, witnesses, including former employees and accountants of the Trump Organization, have testified that the company knowingly falsified property valuations to inflate Trump’s net worth. The case revolves around whether Trump intentionally provided false valuations.

As this is a civil case, Trump cannot be imprisoned if found guilty. However, Judge Engoron has the authority to cancel Trump’s business licenses, which could have severe consequences for his real estate business. An appeal against the judge’s pre-trial ruling is pending at the appellate court.

While Trump briefly attended the trial earlier in the week, he was not present in court on Friday when the judge issued the warning. The judge has reserved his ruling on the violation for a later date.

