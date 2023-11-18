New York Judge Lifts Gag Order on Former President Donald Trump in Civil Fraud Trial

A New York judge has recently lifted the gag order that was imposed on former President Donald Trump during his ongoing civil fraud trial. The gag order, issued Judge Arthur Engoran in October, aimed to prevent all parties involved from making derogatory remarks about the court staff. However, appeals court Judge David Friedman, citing concerns regarding free speech, issued a stay on the order on Thursday.

During an emergency hearing, Judge Friedman questioned the extent of Judge Engoran’s authority to curtail Trump’s speech outside the courtroom. He argued that gag orders are typically employed in criminal trials to prevent potential jury influence. Judge Friedman’s ruling not only lifts the gag order on Donald Trump but also extends to his legal team, who have affirmed their intention to uphold the former president’s First Amendment rights.

The lifting of the gag order was celebrated Donald Trump on his newly launched social media platform, Truth Social. In his post, he expressed his disagreement with Judge Engoran and denounced the order as “ridiculous and unconstitutional.” Trump also criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James, stating that her pursuit of legal action against him was part of a “witch hunt.”

The decision Judge Friedman reflects a broader debate surrounding the limitations on free speech in legal proceedings. In civil cases such as Trump’s fraud trial, where the potential for swaying a jury is minimal, the necessity of gag orders has come under scrutiny. This ruling sets a precedent that may influence future cases involving high-profile individuals and their ability to express themselves publicly throughout legal proceedings.

Overall, the lift on the gag order in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial marks an important development in the ongoing legal battle between the former president and the state of New York. It highlights the delicate balance between protecting free speech rights and maintaining the integrity of court proceedings.

The source article: foxnews.com

