Judge Imposes Gag Order and Orders Trump to Delete Social Media Post in Civil Fraud Trial

In the ongoing civil business fraud trial against former U.S. President Donald Trump, a state court judge has imposed a limited gag order and ordered Trump to delete a social media post that maligned a court staffer. Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order, rebuking Trump and warning of “serious sanctions” if any participants in the case engage in personal attacks against court personnel.

The order came after Trump posted a photo on his Truth Social platform showing Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, posing with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at a public event. Trump, who has repeatedly labeled the trial as a political attack New York’s Democratic attorney general, Letitia James, referred to the photo as “disgraceful.” Subsequently, discussions between Trump and lawyers for both sides took place, leading to the removal of the post.

In addition to the incident involving the social media post, the state’s attorney questioned an accountant in an effort to build the case that Trump and his company had provided misleading and false financial statements. The lawsuit alleges that Trump and his business systematically lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks, insurers, and others.

Furthermore, Judge Engoron clarified a previous comment made Trump, stating that the trial would not allow for the relitigation of matters that had already been decided. Trump’s legal team had argued that a time limit for claims should apply, but Engoron had ruled earlier that all claims were permissible under the statute of limitations.

This latest development highlights the tension and contentious atmosphere surrounding Trump’s civil fraud trial, as well as the scrutiny placed on his financial practices and statements. It also underscores the judge’s commitment to maintaining a fair and respectful courtroom environment, free from personal attacks.

