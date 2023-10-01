Kansas City Chiefs to Face New York Jets in Sunday Night Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the New York Jets this Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Chiefs are hoping to extend their streak of wins on the road, while the Jets are looking to bounce back from a recent loss.

In their last game, the Chiefs dominated the Chicago Bears with a 41-10 victory. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an impressive performance, throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs currently have a scoring average of 26 points per game, thanks in part to Mahomes’ stellar play.

The Jets, on the other hand, fell short in their previous game against the New England Patriots, losing 15-10. They struggled to move the ball and finished the game with only 171 total yards. In contrast, the Patriots gained 358 yards against the Jets’ defense.

With a season record of 2-1, the Chiefs are considered the favorites in this matchup. Experts predict that they will win a margin of ten points. The Chiefs have been successful at moving down the field, averaging 390.3 total yards per game. The Jets, on the other hand, have struggled with an average of only 225 yards per game.

In terms of the series history between these two teams, Kansas City has won two out of their last three games against New York. Their most recent meeting was on November 1, 2020, where the Chiefs walked away with a decisive 35-9 victory.

The odds favor the Chiefs, with a 9.5-point spread in their favor. The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points.

Make sure to check back for expert analysis of the game and other NFL content after the matchup concludes.

