– “Gallery Owner Thorsten Albertz on the Value of Art and Life”

Thorsten Albertz, co-founder of Albertz Benda gallery, believes that quality surpasses trends. With locations in New York and West Hollywood, the gallery has built a reputation for its curated mix of contemporary and modern artists. Albertz’s success in the art world comes from years of experience, including positions at the Goethe Institute Japan and other prominent galleries.

The current exhibition at Albertz Benda, titled “Sarah Lee: Two Skies,” showcases the captivating paintings of Korea-born artist Sarah Lee. The artwork offers a visual escape from the overwhelming digital world and evokes contradictory emotions.

Outside of his professional life, Albertz embraces an easygoing and spontaneous attitude. He finds value in spending quality time with friends and splurging on unforgettable vacations. While he doesn’t accumulate material possessions, Albertz has built a personal collection of art and design over the years, which he hopes to display in a large industrial loft.

When asked about his most treasured possession, Albertz mentioned his first leather jacket, a gift from someone who means the world to him. He also shared that his best investment was forming a business partnership and investing in himself to create his gallery.

In terms of art, Albertz values works that surprise him and continue to reveal new elements even after years of exposure. He recommends keeping an eye on emerging artist Sarah Lee and British artist Ken Kiff, who created groundbreaking figurative paintings with psychological depth and a keen eye for color.

However, Albertz believes that Instagram and its influence on the art world are overrated, emphasizing the importance of focusing on meaningful connections and career-building for artists.

In conclusion, Albertz aspires to be a reliable and dependable gallerist for his artists, collectors, and collaborators while recognizing that there is a wider world beyond the art industry.

