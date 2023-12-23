Severe Weather Hits New York City, Prompting Travel Advisory

Summary: As severe weather hits New York City, all five boroughs are under a travel advisory, causing a messy but manageable commute for drivers. The Belt Parkway in Queens was temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear drains and lower the water level. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) assures no impact to mass transit, but remains prepared to deal with any storm-related issues that may arise. Despite the storm intensifying, no major damage has been reported across the city thus far. Mayor Eric Adams urges residents to take necessary precautions and advises against unnecessary travel outdoors. City employees will be monitoring high-flood zones and ensuring catch basins remain clear. Schools were initially set to be open on Monday, although city officials are closely monitoring the storm’s developments.

Severe Storms Batter New York City, Causing Travel Disruptions

A powerful storm system has hit New York City, leading to a travel advisory being issued for all five boroughs. Commuters are advised to expect a challenging journey as they navigate the messy aftermath of the severe weather conditions. The Belt Parkway in Queens experienced temporary closure as crews worked diligently to clear drains and lower water levels, with the roadway eventually reopening. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) assures the public that mass transit services remain unaffected, although they are prepared to handle any storm-related issues that may arise, such as fallen trees on train tracks.

Despite the storm intensifying, reports indicate that New York City has not experienced any major damage citywide. Mayor Eric Adams urges residents to exercise caution and prioritize safety avoiding unnecessary outdoor travel. He emphasizes the importance of allowing city employees to carry out essential duties, including monitoring high-flood zones and ensuring the maintenance of clear catch basins to mitigate flooding risks.

While schools were initially scheduled to open on Monday, city officials are closely monitoring the storm’s ongoing developments and will make informed decisions regarding school operations accordingly. It is advised that residents stay updated on weather advisories and exercise vigilance during this inclement weather episode.