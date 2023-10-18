New York City Deli Vandalized with Swastika after Posting Pro-Israel Content

A New York City deli, the 2nd Avenue Deli, was recently vandalized with a swastika in an anti-Semitic attack. The incident occurred after the deli posted pro-Israel content on social media amid the Israel-Palestine crisis. The owner of the eatery, Lebewohl, was made aware of the vandalism a tenant of the Upper East Side building.

Lebewohl expressed his sadness and disappointment at the hateful act, stating, “It’s sad that people just feel the need to say they hate Jews in 2023. That Jew hatred is out there, and now people just feel more empowered to say it.” Although this is the first time a hate symbol has been displayed on his building, Lebewohl confessed that he has always been prepared for such an incident due to the Israeli and American flags hanging in his window.

In response to the vandalism, the deli called out the hateful message in a social media post, thanking the perpetrators for reminding them that they are on the right side of history. They emphasized that the fight is not just about land or Israel, but about good versus evil.

Lebewohl clarified that his intention was never to provoke with his pro-Israel posts and that he condemns the loss of innocent Palestinian lives. However, he stressed the need to distinguish between the deliberate targeting and killing of civilians versus the protection of civilians in conflict.

The 2nd Avenue Deli holds historical significance, as it was founded in 1954 Lebewohl’s uncle. The New York Police Department is currently investigating the vandalism.

