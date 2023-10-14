New York lawmakers propose bills to regulate social media use children

New York lawmakers have introduced two bills that aim to regulate the use of social media children. The bills come in response to concerns about the potential dangers and harmful content that children may encounter online.

One of the bills, introduced New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeks to hold social media companies accountable for the spread of antisemitic and Islamophobic threats on their platforms. James has sent letters to several major social media companies, including Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), TikTok, Reddit, and Rumble, demanding information on the actions they have taken to address these issues.

The letters also request details about the companies’ public-facing terms of service, community rules, and internal policies that govern the removal of violent content and the disciplining of users who spread calls for violence. James emphasizes the importance of these platforms taking responsibility for keeping their users safe and preventing the dissemination of hateful and harmful material.

In addition to this, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General James have announced the introduction of legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful social media content. The details of this legislation are yet to be fully disclosed, but it is expected to include measures to ensure age-appropriate content and enhanced privacy protections for children.

The proposed bills in New York reflect the growing concerns surrounding the impact of social media on children’s mental health, safety, and well-being. By introducing regulations and holding social media companies accountable, lawmakers aim to create a safer online environment for children.

